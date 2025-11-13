



Controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has claimed that certain Christian groups in Nigeria’s Middle Belt have been “burying empty coffins” to fabricate mass killings and push a narrative of genocide. The statement came as he responded to criticisms while on his ongoing trip to Turkey.

Gumi cited a message from a doctor alleging that some groups are deliberately staging fake massacres, recording them as if real victims were involved, all to attract international sympathy. He called the practice “desperation at its peak” and a deliberate manipulation aimed at fueling hatred.

The cleric dismissed suggestions that he fled Nigeria to escape potential U.S. military action following former President Donald Trump’s claims of a “Christian genocide.” He explained that his Turkish trip had been planned long before Trump’s statement.

Gumi also accused critics of using the allegations of gen0cide to attack Islam and Nigeria’s Sharia law. “This so-called Christian gen3cide is part of a well-orchestrated effort to malign Islam and fuel Islamophobia,” he asserted.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to take diplomatic action against the U.S., calling Trump’s remarks a “direct affront” to Nigeria’s sovereignty. Gumi suggested summoning the U.S. ambassador for a retraction or considering severing diplomatic ties, emphasizing that Nigeria should also diversify its global alliances.