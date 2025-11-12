DSS Arraigns Chukwuemeka Onukwume For Advocating For Tinubu’s Overthrow

The Department of State Services has filed a six-count charge against 27-year-old Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume for allegedly calling for a military coup in the country.

The charges, brought before the Federal High Court in Abuja under case number FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025, relate to posts Onukwume made on his verified X account (@theagroman) in October 2025.

According to the DSS, the posts encouraged the removal of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the suspension of the federal government and support for the military in taking over the country.

In the charge filed on Tuesday by DSS counsel A.M. Danalami, Onukwume’s actions were said to contravene Sections 46A(1) and 59(1) of the Criminal Code Act, as well as Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2024 (as amended).

Some of the statements attributed to him include: “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian government and join the AES. That is all we need now.”

He allegedly also wrote, “It will happen eventually, Nigerian. The military needs your support now! Only they can save this country. The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West and they run our intelligence apparatus only the military can reset this country.”

In another post, he reportedly stated, “Tinubu has to go and APC has to die for Nigeria to have any semblance of normal life. And if you think your stupid votes can remove Tinubu, I’m here to tell you that you’re a fool.”

The DSS further cited the same post repeated on his account, adding, “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government and join the AES. That is all we need now.”

Onukwume, a resident of Umusayo Layout, Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, is expected to be arraigned later this week.

In October, there were reports of an alleged plot by some military personnel to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

This, however, has triggered outrage among Nigerians, with senior lawyers, civil society groups and retired generals warning against any attempt to subvert democracy.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters dismissed the reports, saying there was no coup-related detention or plan within the military.











