Nigeria Immigration Blocks 294 Nigerians From Travelling Abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) said it has stopped 294 Nigerians from leaving the country out of concern that they may have been engaging in smuggling activities, and denied entry to 332 undocumented migrants at the Seme border.

Comptroller General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a one-day stakeholders’ sensitization seminar in Abuja titled “Evolving Patterns in Smuggling of Migrants: Towards a Coordinated National Response,” also said the NIS rescued 36 victims of human trafficking and child labour along the Seme border in recent weeks. Nandap revealed that recent operations at the Seme Border, aided by newly installed CCTV cameras, led to the interception of irregular migrants and the rescue of dozens of victims.

"These are not annual statistics; they occurred within a short period, highlighting the scale of the problem we are dealing with," she said.

Nandap expressed concern over the growing trend of Nigerians attempting to migrate irregularly, often driven by the perception of greener pastures abroad—a phenomenon popularly known as “Japa.”

“It is very disheartening when you see young people risking their lives because they feel the grass is greener on the other side,” Nandap lamented.

She noted that migrant smuggling has become “more complex and transnational,” fuelled by highly organised criminal networks.

The Comptroller General explained that the NIS, in collaboration with local and international partners, has adopted a multi-dimensional approach to tackle the menace, including strengthening legal and institutional frameworks, expanding public awareness campaigns, and enhancing inter-agency cooperation.



