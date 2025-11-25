I’ll Plead For Kanu’s Release If He Shows Remorse...Sheikh Gumi





Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he will lead the calls for the release of the convicted leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, if the latter shows remorse.

Last Thursday, Kanu was convicted of seven counts of terrorism by the Federal High Court in Abuja and sentenced to life imprisonment.





In a chat with Channels TV, Gumi said if the IPOB leader shows remorse for his actions and pronouncements, he will be among those pushing for his pardon.





“This Kanu that was imprisoned for terrorism for agitating that our soldiers should be k!lled, if this same Kanu now will show remorse and also call for peace, honestly, I will be in the forefront in calling for his pardon and amnesty for him.





Look, Shagari, our president, we are from the same town. Shagari gave amnesty to Ojukwu. Look at Umar Yar’Adua; he gave amnesty to the Niger Delta militants, who have also committed acts of terrorism. So, this is how we are’’ he said





Gumi, who has been at the forefront of calls for governments to adopt a non-kinetic approach to resolving security issues, especially in the northern parts of Nigeria, believes the country will be better off with that.