I Felt Like Hitting Obasanjo With The Microphone At My Birthday Party..Ayo Fayose

Ayo Fayose, ex-governor of Ekiti, says he was so provoked by Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he momentarily felt like seizing the microphone from the ex-president and striking him with it.

Fayose spoke in a fresh interview where he narrated the sequence of events leading to his 65th birthday party.

At Fayose’s birthday ceremony in Lagos, Obasanjo had reflected on his long-running feud with Fayose, describing the former governor as “not the best” of his political protégés — while acknowledging his political accomplishments.

Fayose said two weeks before his birthday, he decided to mend fences with several people he had fallen out with politically.



