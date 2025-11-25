Bandits Hit Kwara Again, Abduct Pregnant Woman , 10 Others

At least 11 persons including a pregnant woman, children and others have been abducted from bandits who stormed Isapa, a community close to Eruku in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara state.

The attack happened barely 24 hours after victims abducted during a church service in Ekuru community last Tuesday were released.

The fresh attack, which occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Monday November 24 was carried out by an estimated 20 to 30 bandits.

They reportedly fired sporadically as they advanced, forcing residents to flee for safety.

An elderly woman was reportedly hit by a stray bullet during the incident.

A community leader, who confirmed the development under strict anonymity, said “eleven people were kidnapped, seven of them from the same household.

“The victims include a pregnant woman, two nursing mothers, and several young children”, he said.

Those abducted were identified as Talatu Kabiru, 20; Magaji, 6; Kande, 5; Hadiza, 10; Mariam, 6; Saima, 5; a housewife, Habibat; another housewife, Fatima Yusufu; a pregnant woman, Sarah Sunday, 22; a nursing mother, Lami Fidelis, 23; and another nursing mother, Haja Na Allah.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen moved through sections of the town, leaving bullet holes in walls and doors.

Expended AK-47 shells were later recovered from several points in the community after the attackers retreated with their captives.

It was gathered that the situation has heightened tension across Isapa and surrounding settlements as security agencies and local vigilante groups intensify efforts to locate the kidnappers and rescue the victims.