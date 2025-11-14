Family Denies Willie Obiano's Demise

An aide to former Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has denied reports of his death

This was an unedited statement issued over his rumoured death today

Chief Obiano Is Hale and Hearty

The former Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, FCA, has reassured members of his family at home and in the diaspora, as well as his numerous friends, well-wishers, political associates and teeming supporters, that he is hale and hearty. He affirmed that, by the special grace of God, his health remains in excellent condition.

It is regrettable that, in a desperate bid to generate social-media content, some individuals resort to spreading falsehoods and engaging in the unthinkable. Such acts of mischief are unacceptable and will not go unpunished.





The general public is hereby urged to completely disregard the misleading Facebook post in circulation.

Signed

Paul Nwosu, PhD

For His Excellency

Chief Willie Obiano, FCA

Former Governor of Anambra State

November 14, 2025