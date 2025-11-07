7 Illegal Revenue Collectors Arrested In Anambra

Anambra State Government, through the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, AIRS, has arrested seven illegal revenue collectors at Umueze Anam in Anambra West Local Goverment Area, Umueri in Anambra East Local Goverment Area, as well as Nkpor - Obosi road in Idemili North Local Goverment Area.

The suspects arrested are Olisah Monday, Chukwubuike Tony, Nweke Stephen, Nwachukwu Nnamdi, Ugochukwu Umerah, Oluebube Chukwunagolum, and Adakaigbo Onyeka.

According to the Commander of Special Squad, AIRS, Mr. Nathan Obikwelu, they were called by an unknown person that some suspects stopped a tricycle operator carrying eighteen cartons of fish at Umueri, and demanded eighteen thousand naira from him before his team arrived and arrested them.

He further explained that another set of suspects were arrested while collecting illegal money at a sand mining site at Umueze Anam, even as they picked the last suspects along Nkpor - Obosi road.

The Special Squad Commander who appreciated Governor Chukwuma Soludo for all he has done for the agency, thanked the AIRS Chairman Dr. Greg Ezeilo, for the provision of logistics to them, and warned illegal revenue collectors to desist; as they will continue to arrest and prosecute them.

One of the suspects, Mr. Nwachukwu Nnamdi, agreed that they were collecting money, but said that they have legal document they are working with.







