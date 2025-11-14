Abuja Court Again Stops PDP Ibadan Convention

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to put on hold its national convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo state, on Saturday and Sunday.

The court, in the judgement that was delivered by Justice Peter Lifu, equally restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from supervising, monitoring or recognizing the outcome of any convention the party would hold without the inclusion of a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, as a contestant.

According to the court, evidence before it showed that Lamido was unjustly denied the opportunity to obtain a nomination form to contest for the National Chairmanship position of the party, contrary to both the Constitution and Regulations of the PDP.

It declared that the party was under obligation to create opportunity for its members to serve by putting deliberate measures in place to enable them to realise their aspirations.

As a consequential order, Justice Lifu ordered that the planned convention must be put on hold to allow the plaintiff (Lamido) to obtain the nomination form, mobilise his supporters, and conduct his campaign.

