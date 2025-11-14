Willie Obiano Speaks On His Rumoured Death ( Video)

His Statement 

My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers,

I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my wellbeing.
Let me assure you personally:

I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.
By the special grace of God, I am doing very well.

It is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established. But we will continue to rise above such mischief.

To everyone who reached out with calls, messages, and prayers, I sincerely appreciate your concern. Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express.

Please disregard the rumour entirely.
We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace.

Daalu nu, and may God bless you all.

– Chief Willie Obiano, FCA
 (Akpokuedike) 
14 November, 2025

Video 



 

