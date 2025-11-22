EFCC Arraigns Access Bank Staff For Alleged $105, 000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission , EFCC, has arraigned a suspected fraudster, James Katung Kantiyok before Justice M.J. Zubairu of the Federal High Court Sitting in Gombe State, Gombe State

He was arraigned on seven count - charges bordering on unlawful possession and criminal breach of trust by the Gombe Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

Specifically, a former Head, Bullion Unit of a new generation bank allegedly unlawfully took possession of the sum of $105, 000 ( One Hundred and Five Thousand United States Dollars) and N2,000,000( Two Million Naira only)

Count One reads: “That you James Katung Kaltiyok being the staff of Access bank Plc in such capacity sometimes between April 2024 and June 2025 in Gombe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court , the Federal High Court of Nigeria did directly or indirectly retain , or takes possession or control of money,the sum of $105,000 .00 which you knowingly or reasonably ought to have known that the said money forms part of the proceed of your unlawful act , to wit; criminal breach of trust, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) of the Money laundering ( Prevention and Prohibition ) Act No.14 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act.

Count four reads: that you James Katung Kantiyok being a staff of Access bank plc in such capacity, sometimes between April 2024 and 2025 in Gombe State within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court , the Federal High Court of Nigeria did directly or indirectly retains , or takes possession or control of money the sum of Two Million Naira ( N2,000,000) which you knowingly or reasonably ought to have known that the said money forms part of the proceed of your unlawful act , to wit; criminal breach of trust thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering ( Prevention and Prohibition) Act No.14 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act

‎Upon arraignment, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him by the EFCC, prompting the prosecution counsel , Abubakar Aliyu to ask the court for a trial date and for the defendant to be remanded in a Correctional Facility. However, counsel to the defendant, Luka Musa informed the court of a pending formal motion for bail adding that the prosecution had been served.

Justice Zubairu, having listened to both prosecution and defence counsel, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N17,000,000 (Seventy Million Naira) with two sureties in like sum. The first surety shall be a civil servant or public officer in the service of the Federal Government of Nigeria, the state government or any other agency and shall be on the Directorate cadre or an equivalent grade level in the relevant agency and shall also enter into a recognised bond for the bail sum .

The second surety shall be a person of good standing residing in Gombe State. In addition, the court directed that the defendant surrender his international passport to the court and further report to the EFCC office, Gombe or in the alternative, to the EFCC in one additional state of his choice on the last Friday of each month, and any intention to leave the jurisdiction of the court or the additional state of his choice shall be communicated to the EFCC in advance .

The judge thereafter adjourned the case to March 3 and 4, 2026 for commencement of trial.