Chief Of Army Staff Visits Wounded Soldiers

As part of his maiden operational visit to Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA Area of Responsibility, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Friday, 21 November 2025, visited troops wounded in action at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

During the visit, the COAS commended the wounded personnel for their courage and sacrifice in the line of duty. He assured them of the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to providing adequate medical care and support for their full recovery.

Drawing from personal experience, the COAS noted that he had once been admitted at the same facility after being wounded in action, stressing that he fully understood the challenges faced by injured soldiers. He expressed confidence in the hospital’s standards and management, assuring the troops that they would receive optimal medical attention.

General Shaibu urged them to adhere strictly to their treatment regimens as prescribed by medical personnel. He further reiterated his commitment to improving the welfare of personnel and their families in line with his renewed leadership drive.

The COAS also commended the Medical Director, Brigadier General Godwin Ogoh, as well as officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the hospital, for their professionalism, dedication and selfless service to humanity. He was accompanied by principal staff officers from Army Headquarters, conducted a tour of the hospital facilities to assess ongoing developments and improvements within the institution.

In continuation of his operational tour, Lieutenant General Shaibu also visited Headquarters Sub-Sector 4, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway, where he interacted with troops and assessed their operational readiness and morale.



