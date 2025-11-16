16 Years After: Gov. Umo Eno Completes Ukanafun General Hospital

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has inaugurated a 62-bed capacity General Hospital with 2.2km access and internal roads in Ukanafun Local Government Area to end decades-long lack of health facility in the area.

Inaugurating the hospital located at Ikot Akpan Nkuk, Governor Eno commended the people for their great sense of appreciation of good things.

"I feel so impressed by your deep recognition of the fact that God has done something for you today. This development is not about political parties because sickness does not recognize political parties," he noted.

Governor Eno further acknowledged and appreciated their unanimity in appreciating what is good saying, "This place was abandoned for over 16 years until God now used us to realize this world class health facility for the good of the people."

He declared that his administration is geared towards completing abandoned projects that benefits the people.

The Governor stressed that he is not in the politics of hatred and fighting, but that, God has called him into the ministry of reconciliation and peace and directed the Commissioner for Health to urgently establish MRI and dialysis centres within the next 90 days in the hospital.

According to the Governor, the MRI and dialysis centres are very necessary in the new hospital so that people do not have to travel to Uyo before they could access those specialised services.

"This is another axis of Akwa Ibom. So, let an MRI machine be here. I don't know how much it is, but we must provide it. Dialysis centre should be here to take care of the people because there are a lot of kidney issues nowadays," he said.

The state chief Executive assured the people that his administration is giving its all to ensure that rural development takes priority in the administration's ARISE Agenda.

"We are building 31 cottage hospitals, 31 model primary schools among others across the State to make life comfortable and development accessible to our people in the rural areas."

He revealed that towards the end the year, his administration will flag off the Ikot Ekpene International Market to boost the business and economic status of the people.

"We are also building a brand new jetty in Oron with the necessary ferry boats to ease transportation, and ignite more business activities and job opportunities in the area," he added.

Governor Eno charged the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Dan Ekerette Dan, to ensure full commitment, quality service delivery and maintenance of the hospital and enjoined the youths to protect and ensure the security of facilities in the hospital, reiterating that it behoves on them to preserve the facility for their good and generations unborn.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ukanafun Local Government Area, Hon. Prince Uyo Ukpanah, welcomed and appreciated the Governor for making the General Hospital a reality, describing the gesture as historic and heartwarming.

In his overview of the hospital, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ekem Emmanuel John, described the facilities installed in the hospital as top-notch, and as obtainable in developed climes.

The Member representing Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Unyime idem, Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Aniekan Akpan, among others, thanked Governor Umo Eno for being a man of his words by prioritizing the health well-being of their people with the establishment of the General Hospital.

High-point of the event was the inauguration of the hospital by the Governor, and bestowing on the Governor the traditional title of Ette Nsongidem by the Ukanafun Paramount Ruler, HRM Akuku Engr. Amos Akpan and his Council.

To witness the ceremony were Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Obareki; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; members of the State Executive Council; political stalwarts; captains of industry; Government workers; and the general public.