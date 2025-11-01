CPC Designation: President Tinubu Personally Addresses Donald Trump’s Concerns

"Nigeria stands firmly as a democracy governed by constitutional guarantees of religious liberty.

Since 2023, our administration has maintained an open and active engagement with Christian and Muslim leaders alike and continues to address security challenges which affect citizens across faiths and regions.

The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality, nor does it take into consideration the consistent and sincere efforts of the government to safeguard freedom of religion and beliefs for all Nigerians.

Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so. Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it.

Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.

Our administration is committed to working with the United States government and the international community to deepen understanding and cooperation on protection of communities of all faiths."

BOLA AHMED TINUBU

PRESIDENT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA