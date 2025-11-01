More Crisis Hit PDP As NWC Suspend Natl Secretary, Legal Adviser etc

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has suspended the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; and National Organizing Secretary, Umaru Bature for one month following a court ruling that halted the party’s planned national convention.

Disclosing this while addressing the press, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the decision followed an emergency NWC meeting held on Saturday at the party’s office, Legacy House, located in Maitama, Abuja.

He stated, “The NWC, in line with the party’s constitution, came to the following conclusion: the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN); Deputy Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha; National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; and National Organizing Secretary have been suspended for one month and referred to the PDP Disciplinary Committee.”



