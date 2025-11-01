PDP Splits , Anyanwu Faction Suspends Ag National Chairman Damagum, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party has plunged deeper into crisis as fresh divisions emerged within its leadership, with a faction backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announcing the suspension of the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and five other members of the National Working Committee.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday on behalf of the factional NWC, the PDP National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, announced the party’s National Vice Chairman (North Central), Mohammed Abdulrahman, as the Acting National Chairman.

He stated, “Unfortunately, some people may say that the National Secretary, National Organising Secretary who has the responsibility of monitoring everything and the National Legal Adviser, who is responsible for all legal issues, were purportedly suspended.

“On this note, we decided to suspend the National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Ilya Damagum, for incompetence, financial misconduct, and disregard for court judgment. He has been suspended for one month and should face the Disciplinary Committee.

“Secondly, we also suspended the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for issuing statements without the party’s approval, and the Deputy National Vice Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, has also been suspended.

“The National Financial Secretary, Daniel Woyenguikoro, who has been involved in alleged financial misconduct, has also been suspended.

“The National Youth Leader, Sulaiman Kadade, and the Deputy National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, have also been suspended for 30 days. All of them will be sent to the Disciplinary Committee to show cause why they should not be expelled.

“Therefore, we are announcing the National Vice Chairman (North Central) to serve as the Acting National Chairman, Mohammed Abdulrahman.”

Earlier, the NWC under Damagum’s leadership announced the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, National Legal Adviser Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), and two other members.







