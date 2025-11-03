Change Of Guard At NAOWA As Mrs Shaibu Takes Over

LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT NAOWA: MRS SAFIYYAH HASSAN SHAIBU ASSUMES THE MANTLE OF LEADERSHIP AS 25TH PRESIDENT…As Mrs Mernan Femi Oluyede Bows Out After a Distinguished Tenure





It was all pomp and pageantry on Saturday, 1 November 2025, as Mrs Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu officially assumed the mantle of leadership as the 25th President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA). She takes over from Mrs Mernan Femi Oluyede following a formal handing-and-taking-over ceremony held at the NAOWA National Secretariat, Asokoro, Abuja.





In her valedictory remarks, the outgoing NAOWA President, Mrs Oluyede, expressed profound gratitude to Almighty God for His grace and guidance throughout her tenure. She further appreciated her husband, General OO Oluyede AFM NAM, for his unwavering support as Chief of Army Staff and now Chief of Defence Staff, while commending NAOWA members nationwide for their steadfast cooperation and dedication to the ideals of the Association.





Reaffirming her vision — “Enhancing Humanity Through a Steadfast Commitment to Unity, Service, and Preservation of Enduring Legacies” — Mrs Oluyede highlighted key achievements under her leadership, including strengthened institutional frameworks, sustainable humanitarian programmes, and impactful empowerment initiatives. She encouraged continued unity and service in support of military families, assuring that in her new role as DEPOWA President she would continue to uphold the noble values of compassion, empowerment, and institutional continuity, while fostering greater collaboration across the Armed Forces community.





In her acceptance remarks, the new NAOWA President, Mrs Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu, expressed gratitude to Almighty God for His mercy and the privilege to serve. She paid glowing tribute to her predecessor, noting that Mrs Oluyede’s distinguished leadership and contributions had set a high benchmark. She assured members of her commitment to advancing NAOWA’s mission and enhancing the welfare and empowerment of Nigerian Army families.





“Your leadership has been exemplary, and we remain grateful for your dedication and service to NAOWA. You have laid a strong foundation, and I am committed to building upon it with sincerity, vision, and dedication,” she stated.





In attendance at the colourful occasion were the outgoing Deputy President NAOWA, Mrs Bilkisu Ibrahim; members of the 39 Regular Course Angels; wives of Principal Staff Officers at the Army Headquarters; wives of Corps Commanders; NAOWA Chairpersons and Coordinators; members of the 41 Regular Course Rubies; and heads of various NAOWA establishments within Abuja, among others.





Highlights of the occasion included the signing of the handing-and-taking-over notes, presentation of the NAOWA flag, and a group photograph session.





As she assumes leadership of the Association, Mrs Shaibu brings a track record of academic excellence, professional competence, and impactful service within NAOWA. A Chartered Accountant and Chartered Forensic Accountant currently pursuing a PhD in Public Administration, she previously served in key NAOWA leadership positions in Monguno, Bama, and Maiduguri — driving infrastructural development, empowerment programmes for women and youth, humanitarian outreach, and educational support initiatives.





Known for her compassion, inclusiveness, integrity, and commitment to sustainable development, Mrs Shaibu’s leadership promises to deepen NAOWA’s legacy of service, unity, and transformational impact. Her visionary approach and proven administrative acumen will further strengthen support to military families and advance NAOWA’s mission of empowering communities and preserving enduring legacies.



