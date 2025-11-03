Popular Live Band Artiste " Akiin Shuga " Dies @ 50

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Official Family Statement on the Passing of Nigeria’s Live Band Legend, Grandmaster, Akinloye Tofowomo (Akiin Shuga)

It is with profound solemnity and total submission to the will of God, that the family of Akinloye Tofowomo (Akiin Shuga) — revered music icon, Grandmaster, and Managing Director of Shuga Limb Foundation and Shuga Entertainment, Nigeria’s most prestigious live band — announces his passing in New Brunswick, Canada.

Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance. Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.

As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, they humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. They wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.

Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy — through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment — will continue to live on.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, siblings, and mother.

May his noble soul find eternal rest.

Signed,

Femi Dare

For the Family

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال