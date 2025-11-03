Popular Live Band Artiste " Akiin Shuga " Dies @ 50

Official Family Statement on the Passing of Nigeria’s Live Band Legend, Grandmaster, Akinloye Tofowomo (Akiin Shuga)

It is with profound solemnity and total submission to the will of God, that the family of Akinloye Tofowomo (Akiin Shuga) — revered music icon, Grandmaster, and Managing Director of Shuga Limb Foundation and Shuga Entertainment, Nigeria’s most prestigious live band — announces his passing in New Brunswick, Canada.

Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance. Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.

As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, they humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. They wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.

Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy — through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment — will continue to live on.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, siblings, and mother.

May his noble soul find eternal rest.

Signed,

Femi Dare

For the Family