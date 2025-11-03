Alleged Christian Genocide: Akpabio Disowns Anti-Trump Statement, Warns Fake News Fabricators

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, has disowned a malicious and fabricated social media post falsely quoting him as attacking U.S. President Donald Trump over his recent threat to intervene in Nigeria to end alleged Christian genocide.





The post, by a platform called Rant HQ, quoted Akpabio as saying: “The killing is taking place in Nigeria not in USA, Trump should focus on US. Nigerians are not complaining about the killings, we are fully satisfied with the condition of Nigeria.”





Dismissing the post, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, said in a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja: “This is a total falsehood, a product of mischief, and a desperate attempt to incite misunderstanding between Senator Godswill Akpabio and U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as between Nigeria and its international partners.”





“For the avoidance of doubt, the Senate President never made such a statement — not publicly, privately, in writing, or in conversation. We challenge the publishers of this falsehood to produce a single shred of evidence to the contrary.





“The accompanying photograph, which shows the Senate President at an official event alongside other Senators, has been deceptively used to lend false credibility to a fabricated quote that was never uttered by him,” Eyiboh further said.





He described Senator Akpabio as “a statesman of global repute and a respected advocate of international friendship, diplomacy, and mutual respect among nations.” Eyiboh stressed that Akpabio “holds President Donald Trump in high regard as a historic figure and a leader of a great nation. He would never comment on internal matters of the United States, nor issue any statement that falls within the exclusive domain of Nigeria’s Executive arm of government or the nation’s foreign policy establishment.





"This malicious post is, therefore, a clear act of digital recklessness and a deliberate attempt to sow confusion, tarnish reputations, and inflame unnecessary diplomatic sentiments.”





Urging the public “to ignore this falsehood in its entirety,” Eyiboh added: “We warn Rant HQ and others who trade in misinformation to desist from peddling unverified and fabricated stories just to chase online traffic. Freedom of expression is not freedom to lie.





“The Office of the President of the Senate remains committed to transparency, truth, and responsible communication — both in Nigeria and on the international stage.”