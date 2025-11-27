Billionaire Abiodun Ponnle Renarries In Style

Businessman Abiodun Michael Ponnle, CEO of the defunct Origin Oil & Gas and ex husband of Ajibola Ponnle, -immediate past Lagos State Commissioner for Establishment, Training, and Pensions has picked a new wife. This followed the end of their 22 year marriage.





Ajibola married his new woman, Adedamola Fadeke Farinde at a very private-but classy wedding in Montenegro. Details and pictures from the wedding were shared on social media by Ovation publisher, Bashorun Dele Momodu -who was among the 25 selected guests at the ceremony.





Abiodun and Ajibola Ponle have been separated for almost ten years now and both appear totally resolute about moving on with life individually.





Following irreconcilable differences, sources said, Jibola moved out of their Banana Island, Lagos matrimonial home in January 2016. She later filed a suit before Lagos High Court, Igbosere, seeking the dissolution of her 22-year old marriage to Abiodun Michael Ponnle, son of billionaire businessman and founder of MicCom Wire and Cables (Prince Michael Ayantunde Ponble). The marriage produced three children, all boys. The divorce suit was heard by Justice Lateefah Okunnu.





Meanwhile, beautiful photos and videos from the wedding in Montenegro, of the new Mr and Mrs Ponnle are now trending on social media, with their friends and well-wishers extending congratulations to them.



