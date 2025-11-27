Police Arrest 12 , Stop Unapproved Egungun Festival In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command has arrested twelve suspects linked to circulating handbills and social media posts by “OJE PARAPO OF OREGUN,” warning residents against the planned Egungun festival scheduled for 27–28 November 2025. The group’s publications sought to restrict freedom of movement, expression, and dignity, prompting immediate police intervention.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the suspension of the festival, citing potential risks to public safety, peace, and order. The command emphasized that no individual or group has the right to disrupt lawful activities or take the law into their hands. Suspects are under investigation and will face prosecution.





CP Jimoh warned that no festival capable of heightening tension in Lagos will be allowed. Residents are urged to continue their daily activities without fear and report suspicious behavior via emergency lines: 08063299264, 09053872208, 07061019374, 08065154338.

Lagos Police reaffirm their commitment to protecting the rights, safety, and stability of all residents and visitors.



