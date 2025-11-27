Police Arrest 12 , Stop Unapproved Egungun Festival In Lagos

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Lagos State Police Command has arrested twelve suspects linked to circulating handbills and social media posts by “OJE PARAPO OF OREGUN,” warning residents against the planned Egungun festival scheduled for 27–28 November 2025. The group’s publications sought to restrict freedom of movement, expression, and dignity, prompting immediate police intervention.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the suspension of the festival, citing potential risks to public safety, peace, and order. The command emphasized that no individual or group has the right to disrupt lawful activities or take the law into their hands. Suspects are under investigation and will face prosecution.



CP Jimoh warned that no festival capable of heightening tension in Lagos will be allowed. Residents are urged to continue their daily activities without fear and report suspicious behavior via emergency lines: 08063299264, 09053872208, 07061019374, 08065154338.

Lagos Police reaffirm their commitment to protecting the rights, safety, and stability of all residents and visitors.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال