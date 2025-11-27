I Have Been Deposed...Guinea-Bissau President

Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo on Wednesday confirmed he was deposed in an exclusive phone call with FRANCE 24.

“I have been deposed," Embalo said, adding that he could not talk further without risking his phone being confiscated.

A group of military officers said they have seized control of Guinea-Bissau amid reports that the president, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, has been arrested.

Shortly after gunshots were heard in capital city Bissau, government sources told the BBC that Embaló had been detained.

The reports come three days after a presidential election in which the main opposition candidate was disqualified.

The results were expected on Thursday - both Embaló and his closest rival Fernando Dias have claimed victory.

