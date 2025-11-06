Bees Stung Father , Little Son To Death





An American father and son died after being stung by a swarm of hornets while ziplining in Southeast Asia, local officials confirmed.

Daniel Owen, 47, originally from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and his son Cooper, 15, died following the attack last month at Green Jungle Park in Laos, just northeast of Thailand.

Phanomsay Phakan, director of the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, where both victims were taken to be treated, confirmed the incident took place on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

“Their whole bodies were covered in red spots," said Phanomsay Phakan, who is a doctor at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic, where the two were initially treated, per the media outlet. "It was very, very painful. A lot of stings, more than 100, over the whole body. I thought already that it’s a very dangerous situation because I had never seen it as bad as that”

The pair were apparently stung by hundreds of Asian giant hornets as they descended from a tree with a ziplining guide at the adventure resort, U.K. newspaper The Times reported.

Owen and his son were apparently on vacation in the country when they died after being stung more than 100 times, the outlet reported.

Owen, who was originally from Idaho, served as the director of QSI International School, which is in Haiphong, Vietnam. The school shared a statement about his death on Facebook.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Owen, Director of QSI International School of Haiphong, and his son Cooper, due to a tragic accident," QSI wrote on October 28.

Dan dedicated 18 years to QSI, serving in five different schools and touching countless lives with his warmth, leadership, and unwavering commitment to education," the school added. "He was deeply loved across our community and will be profoundly missed. Our sincere condolences go out to the Owen family and all who knew and loved them."