U.S. Bill Seeks Visa Bans, Asset Freezes For Miyetti Allah, Others Over Religious Freedom Violations

A new bill before the United States Congress has proposed targeted sanctions on Nigerian individuals and groups accused of severe vi0lations of religious freedom, naming the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore among entities of concern.

The legislation, introduced on Tuesday by House Representative Smith Christopher, recommends visa restrictions and asset freezes for members of the listed groups. Christopher also praised President Donald Trump for re-designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) under US law.

In the bill, “Fulani-Ethnic Militias” operating in Benue and Plateau states were also placed on the Entities of Particular Concern (EPC) list reserved for non-state actors implicated in serious religious freedom ab¥ses. Previously designated EPCs include Boko Haram, ISIS-West Africa, ISIS-Sahel, the Taliban, and the Houthis.

The development came the same day US Senator Ted Cruz renewed pressure on Abuja, vowing to hold Nigerian officials accountable over what he described as evidence of a Christian gen+cide. Cruz, who in October proposed the Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025, said he would soon name officials he believes enabled religious persecution.

His earlier bill sought sanctions against federal or state officials accused of promoting or enforcing blasphemy laws.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected such allegations, insisting that insecurity across the country is driven by criminal activity rather than religious motivations.