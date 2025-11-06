Nigeria Has NO Choice But To Fight And Defeat Terrorism By Prof. Kingsley Moghalu

If there is anything to be learnt from recent developments, it’s this:

1. Negotiating with terrorists, or trying to placate them, is a failing formula. Terrorists are wiped out by serious governments. They are not turned into terropreneurs. Intelligence gathering, true patriotism and political will, and well equipped and motivated security and armed forces are the essentials. How many terrorist attacks have happened in America after 9/11? You think it’s because the terrorists went to bed?

2. Nigeria has NO choice but to fight and defeat terrorism, with all means necessary. As I have argued a couple of years ago on this subject, the use of mercenaries is an option. But it’s only a short term one, for nothing can replace the responsibility of domestic security services.

3. Nigeria has lost standing and prestige in the world. This is down to the failure of leadership,characterized by an obsession with politicking for political power instead of actually governing as a path to political legitimacy.

I am old enough to remember when our country commanded real respect in the world. Today. NIGERIANS, especially in the diaspora, have brought far more recognition to our country because their INDIVIDUAL spectacular achievements, in a manner our governments have failed to do.

4. Nigeria has found itself where our politicians would rather not have been: Like a deer in the headlamps of a vehicle. Exposed. It’s an interesting- and unfortunate- situation. Anyone who thinks we are in a business-as usual situation doesn’t gerritt.