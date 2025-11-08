Apologise To Nigeria Now..Deputy Senate President Tells Donald Trump





The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has slammed United States President, Donald Trump, for describing Nigeria as a disgraced country.

Trump had, in a recent White House briefing, threatened to “take decisive action” if the killing of Christians continued in Nigeria.

Jibrin condemned Trump’s military threat, describing his statement as “un-American” and “a violation of international law.”

Speaking in a viral video which trended on Friday, the Deputy Senate President said, “But for now, for the president of the United States to come in and say, ‘Oh, you are doing this and we are going to attack you, and Nigeria is a disgraced country’ — this is quite unacceptable.”

“We feel that he should understand, then retract that statement and apologise to Nigeria.”

He maintained that the American leader’s utterances breached diplomatic decorum and contravened established international law.

“It’s against international law. Whatever you feel about our country, follow the legal route. Go to the United Nations, get a resolution there, and then anything can come later. To bypass that route is quite unacceptable. It’s un-American,” he stated.

Jibrin, who spoke passionately before a gathering that applauded him, said Nigeria would not be intimidated by Trump’s threats.

“We are not scared to say the truth. We are not scared of telling Trump the truth. If he were here, I would tell him he has gone against international law and that the route he’s taking is not the best one to take,” he added.



