Frontrunners In Today’s Anambra Guber Election ..(The Battle Grounds)

No fewer than 2.8 million voters will today decide who governs Anambra State for the next four years.





The governorship election is the first to be held under the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, who assumed office on October 23.





Many observers have said the election will be a proof of INEC ability to conduct a free and fair election and a test of its sincerity about electoral reforms.





INEC said a total of 2,802,790 registered voters were eligible to participate, including 140,370 newly registered voters across the state’s 326 wards.





With about 98.8 per cent of Permanent Voter Cards collected, candidates of the major political parties – Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu (All Progressives Congress), Dr George Moghalu (Labour Party), John Nwosu (African Democratic Congress), Jude Ezenwafor (Peoples Democratic Party), and Sir Paul Chukwuma (Young Progressives Party) – are jostling to wrest power from the incumbent, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, who is seeking re-election.





The commission also indicated that 16 political parties fielded candidates for the governorship race, including two women.





INEC confirmed that all 5,718 polling units would open at 8.30am today, with 6,879 BVAS devices configured and backed up, and over 24,000 trained ad hoc staff ready to serve.





INEC officials began distributing sensitive and non-sensitive materials to all local government areas on Thursday.





The exercise, which took place at the Central Bank of Nigeria office in Awka, was supervised by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Queen Awgu, under heavy security.





Awgu explained that key materials, including the BVAS, Forms EC8A, and Forms EC8B were being transported to registration area centres ahead of the poll.





“The idea is to ensure that the election starts as scheduled; that is the only way the process can go on without delay,” she added.





She urged residents to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, rather than staying at home under the assumption that their votes would not count or that their preferred candidate had already won.





Police restrict vehicular movement





On Friday, the Anambra State Police Command announced total restriction of vehicular movement in and out of the state during the election.





The spokesman for the police command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the restriction would take effect from 12am to 6pm.





Ikenga said the restriction applied to all forms of motorised transportation.





The statement read in part, “The decision is aimed at preventing the movement of political thugs and other criminal elements who may attempt to disrupt the electoral process.”





He, however, advised all interstate travellers intending to pass through any part of the state to take alternative routes during the period.





According to him, only persons on essential duties such as designated INEC officials, accredited journalists and election observers, medical personnel, emergency responders and essential services providers would be exempted.





Four INEC National Commissioners in Anambra





Also, the INEC Chairman, Amupitan, during a press conference in Abuja said four National Commissioners were in Anambra to personally supervise the election, supported by 10 Resident Electoral Commissioners specially deployed from across the country.





Amupitan noted that registered voters in the six registration areas facing some security challenges in Ihiala LGA would vote safely and securely at the council secretariat, protected by security agencies.





“Anyone attempting violence, vote-buying, intimidation, or ballot interference will face swift, lawful consequences,” he stated.





The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Anambra election, Abayomi Shogunle, disclosed that the number of security personnel deployed for the poll had been increased from 45,000 to 55,000 officers.





According to Shogunle, the measure is intended to ensure adequate security across the state and protect both voters and electoral officials during the exercise.





Security operatives cordon off INEC’s state office





Meanwhile, the INEC headquarters in Anambra State has been barricaded by security agencies ahead of today’s election.





On Friday morning, hundreds of security personnel were seen on the premises and around the office, while armoured personnel carriers were used to block some strategic locations across Ekwueme Square in Awka, where the office of INEC is situated.





The security personnel prevented vehicles from moving inwards Ekwueme Square as people, including motorists, parked their vehicles and trekked across the road to access their destination.





This development, it was gathered, was as a result of the movement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials as well as the ongoing deployment of electoral officials, including ad hoc staff.





Police deploy DIG as groups set up situation rooms





Several election monitoring groups have set up situation rooms in Anambra State ahead of today’s governorship election.





This is in addition to the police situation rooms headed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga.





The groups include Centre for Transparency Advocacy and Centre for Democracy and Development.





CTA says it deployed 50 observers who will send in real-time reports.





Also, CDD-West Africa said it trained and accredited 178 observers in the 21 local government areas of the state.





This is just as the police authorities in Abuja deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Benjamin Okolo as the supervisory officer for all security personnel deployed for the election.





APGA warns against federal might, APC rejects non- state actors





The Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Okelo Madukaife, expressed confidence in INEC to conduct the election, despite flashpoints he said were being progressively addressed.





Madukaife urged INEC to play by the rules and advised security operatives not to intimidate, harass or molest the electorate.





He said, “Other challenges are the influx of unprofessional hands and the involvement of non-state actors in the security architecture of Anambra State. These are huge concerns.





“There was involvement of non-state actors during the Anambra South Senatorial by-election in August and the whole world watched as the incumbent governor deployed non-state actors without a role recognised by the Electoral Act into the election to wreak havoc, facilitate intimidation, harassment and vote buying.





“The APC has done what the law allows it to do and our campaign was issue-based. As a party, I can confirm that we are ready. Our fear is that the governor should not use non-state actors to intimidate and harass voters.”





Also, the Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, called for increased voter participation, adding that as a party, it was targeting the one million vote mark from the 2.8 million registered voters.





He said, “There is no tension in the air, our party is ready. At least we are targeting the one million vote mark.





“In terms of security, there is more than enough security to stem any kind of upset. If you move around town, you will see heavy presence of policemen and other sister agencies.





“President Bola Tinubu is a democrat; there should be no display of federal might. Anambra people will vote and their votes will count. At the end of the day, it will be an APGA day.”





Residents in last minute rush





Although the environment remained calm and peaceful, many residents on Friday besieged various markets to make last-minute shopping over the movement restriction on Saturday.





Our correspondents report that activities at markets in major cities including Onitsha, Nnewi, Obosi, Ekwulobia and Awka, recorded a high number of buyers.





Apart from the markets, various motor parks bubbled with heavy activities as commuters were seen travelling to their various communities where they would cast their votes.





One of the reporters who visited the motor park at UNIZIK Junction market along the Onitsha-Awka-Enugu Expressway, Goodness and Mercy Motor Park in Upper Iweka, Onitsha, New Triangle in Nnewi, among others on Friday, observed heavy presence of motorists waiting to board vehicles.





Residents and motorists were also seen making last-minute purchases at some petrol stations.





There were long queues of vehicles at the various petrol stations visited in the metropolis, as well as those buying PMS in kegs.





Customers also besieged various Automated Teller Machine and POS points to withdraw cash.





Similarly, most hotels visited in the communities were already fully booked by people, including election observers, journalists, party supporters and voters.





Our correspondents observed that a lot of people who went on Friday to book accommodation at most hotels ahead of the election were disappointed when they were told that there were no more rooms available.





At the various hotels, there was heavy security presence of men of the DSS and the police teams.





A manager at one of the hotels around Aroma, Mr Martin Uzor, said, “As you can see, there are no more rooms at this hotel. All the rooms were fully booked by Thursday. All the people coming to request rooms were turned back.





“Even security presence has increased on the premises because of the various dignitaries, external election observers and party members that are lodging here. Some of them came with their personal security men and bodyguards.”





Some of the residents who spoke to our correspondents in separate interviews, expressed satisfaction and optimism at the calm atmosphere, while urging for peace in Saturday’s election.





A trader at the Main Market, Onitsha, Grace Igwe, said, “Today has been a heavy day for commercial activities. We are happy that everywhere is calm and peaceful ahead of tomorrow’s election and give or take, by Monday, we should be knowing our next governor.”





Another resident, a civil servant, Mercy Okonkwo, said, “I used the opportunity of today’s work-free day to make some purchases, although the authorities have not announced any restriction, but we hope it will be announced.”





The battleground areas





The major battleground will be in Anambra North where the YPP candidate, Sir Paul Chukwuma, is the only candidate contesting from the area.





And because his party is relatively unknown to the people of the area, the zone might sway loyalty to either APGA or the APC.





Anambra North covers Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Ovi Ogbaru, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamelum local government areas.





There are 1,392 polling units and 99 Registration Areas (RAs).





The APGA candidate, Soludo, affirmed that he had the backing of the electorate from Anambra North and expressed hope that his predecessor, former Governor Willie Obiano, would work for the party.





Anambra Central, which has the largest voting population in the state with seven LGAs – Awka North, Awka South, Njikoka, Anaocha, Idemili North, Idemili South and Dunukofia, with the largest voting population of over 1,556 polling units and 109 registration areas – is a stronghold of the APC deputy governorship candidate, Uche Ekwunife.





But APGA has made inroads into the zone since the party zoned the ticket of the next governor to the area.





This development will likely make the people of the zone vote for APGA.





Areas where votes will split





It is expected that votes will be split in Anambra South comprising seven LGAs – Aguata (300PU), Ekwusigo(175PU), Ihiala(278PU), Nnewi North(198PU), Nnewi South(295PU), Orumba North(231PU), Orumba South(192PU), totalling 1,669 polling units.





Four of the major candidates — Soludo(APGA), Ukachukwu(APC), Moghalu(LP) and Nwosu(ADC) — are all from this zone.





While Soludo is expected to clear Aguata, which is his LGA, Ukachukwu, Moghalu and Nwosu are expected to slug it out for votes in Nnewi South and Nnewi North, their LGAs.





After a rigorous campaign in Anambra South, the APC made significant strides in recent months, with the return of some party loyalists and Uche Ekwunife widely regarded as a masterstroke.





On the other hand, Moghalu who hails from Nnewi will also be relying on the popularity of his party in some parts of Anambra South to emerge as a winner.





Moghalu’s emergence as the candidate of the LP came to many as a surprise, but he admitted that the plan, which he termed deliberate, had been on for long.





The LP candidate’s stronghold is in Nnewi, where he hails from, but he has toured the entire state to gain more supporters and present his manifesto to the electorate.





But despite the LP’s success in the 2023 general election, the party’s influence and dominance has waned especially as Peter Obi’s dominance has also reduced thereby making APGA and APC to consolidate in areas where the LP enjoyed popularity.





Yiaga Africa identifies six flashpoints





A non-governmental organisation, Yiaga Africa, said Orumba North, Orumba South, Ogbaru, Ihiala, Nnewi South and Aguata should be closely monitored for possible security threats.





The Chair of the 2025 Anambra Election Mission, Yiaga Africa, Dr Asmau Maikudi, disclosed this in a pre-election press conference in Awka, on Friday.





Maikudi noted that a pre-election observation highlighted that the LGAs were “potential hotspots” with some communities under threat from non-state armed groups that would require more deliberate and intelligence-informed deployment of security personnel.





She further outlined three critical benchmarks that would shape the credibility of the electoral process such as efficiency of logistics, integrity in electoral procedures, and impartiality of security agencies.





