Woman Shot Dead While Trying To Enter A Wrong House For A Cleaning Job

A house cleaner and mother-of-four di£d in the arms of her husband on Wednesday, Nov. 5, after she was fatally shot outside a home near Indianapolis.

Maria Florinda Rios Perez, a 32-year-old immigrant from Guatemala, was headed to work cleaning a home with her husband in Whitestown, Indiana, on Wednesday morning when they arrived at the wrong house, the late woman’s brother, Rudy Rios said in Spanish.

Rios, 22, said when his sister had just arrived at the house, she tried to open the door using keys she was carrying when she was shot in the head and “fell into the arms of her husband.”

“It’s so unjust. She was only trying to bring home the daily bread to support her family,” Rios said. “She accidentally went to the wrong house, but he shouldn’t have taken her life.”

“She wasn’t threatening, she had nothing in her hands, only those keys,” he said.

Rios said his sister is a mother of four whose children range in age from one to 17 years old.

“They’re completely destroyed,” he said.

Officers responded to a 911 call in Whitestown, reporting a “’possible” residential entry in progress at a home in the Heritage subdivision” at 6:49 a.m., according to a police statement.

At the home, officers found “an adult female who sustained a gunshot wound, along with an adult male on the front porch of the residence,” police said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted on the woman, but she was declared dead at the scene, police said.



