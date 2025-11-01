Amnesty Intl , Atiku Condemn Incarceration Of University Post Graduate Student By Niger State Governor

Amnesty International Reaction

IBB University Lapai student Abubakar Mokwa has been remanded in prison until 17 November 2025, for an alleged social media post on Govenor Umaru Bago of Niger state, in an escalation of attacks on human rights. It is perfectly within his right to criticize the governor.

Criticizing a president or a governor - no matter who he is - is not a crime. The arbirtrary detention and plan to subject Abubakar Mokwa to a sham trial based on bogus charges are the latest symptoms of the alarming backsliding of human rights across Nigeria.

The governor of Niger state must end such brazen and consistent attacks on freedom and human rights and comply with Nigeria's constitution and international law that guaranteed the right to freedom of expression.

Nigerian politicians are increasingly abusing their power by locking up their critics. When on the streets, on peaceful protests, Nigerian youths are always met with violent reprisal from the Nigerian authorities, and now their online voices are being silenced as well, through manipulation of the police and weaponization of the judiciary.

Abubakar Mokwa must be released immediately and unconditionally. Governor Umaru Bago should be listening to what his critics are saying instead of using the police to silence them.

Atiku Abubakar Reaction

It has come to my attention that Abubakar Isah Mokwa, a post-graduate student of the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), has been arrested and detained for over a week for merely expressing his opinion about Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State.

This development is both outrageous and unacceptable. It is a dangerous sign of how far our country has descended into intolerance and repression, where citizens’ rights are trampled and dissenting voices are silenced under the guise of enforcing the so-called Cybercrimes Act.

Let it be clear: defamation is a civil matter, not a criminal offence. To weaponise it for political witch-hunts is a betrayal of justice and a grave assault on democracy itself. The ruling party’s misuse of state power to intimidate citizens, journalists, and the opposition through arbitrary arrests has become a shameful routine that must stop

The continued incarceration of Abubakar Mokwa and others persecuted under this unjust law stands condemned. This tyranny in disguise has no place in a free society. I demand his immediate and unconditional release and urge all well-meaning Nigerians to rise in defence of free speech and civil liberty.

Cyberstalking and cyberbullying must never be used as smokescreen to muzzle critics or suppress truth. Our nation already has adequate laws to address defamation without resorting to such draconian tactics.

I therefore call for the immediate repeal or comprehensive amendment of the Cybercrimes Act, which has become a convenient tool for gagging citizens and waging war against democracy, freedom, and dissent.

History will not be kind to those who criminalise truth. -AA