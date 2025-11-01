Akpabio's Drive Towards Sustainable Peace In Akwa Ibom And The Nation By Ken Harries, Esq

Peace is the foundation of every prosperous society and few Nigerian leaders have pursued it with the consistency and conviction of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, President of the Tenth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. From his earliest days in public service to his current national role, Akpabio has remained a firm believer in unity, dialogue and peaceful coexistence as the bedrock of progress.





His peace journey began in 2002 when Obong Victor Attah appointed him Commissioner in his administration. Even at that level, Akpabio stood out for his calm disposition, open door policy and passion for reconciliation. He reached across divides, built friendships that cut across ethnicity, religion and politics. Those who worked closely with him remember his favourite saying: “Akwa Ibom is one family.” That simple phrase would later become the defining philosophy of his leadership.





When Akpabio became Governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2007, he met a people divided by politics and ethnic bigotries. Rather than deepen the fault lines, he chose to heal them. One of his earliest gestures was reconciliation with those who had opposed him during the elections. He personally reached out to them, offered partnership and inclusion in his vision for a greater Akwa Ibom. This magnanimity surprised many and set a new tone of political tolerance in the state.





During his administration, Akpabio demonstrated that peace could not thrive without justice, fairness and opportunity. When violent cult clashes erupted in Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene between 2008 and 2009, he responded not just with security action but also with empathy. He introduced a rehabilitation and reorientation programme for repentant youths and provided them with education, vocational training and employment. Many of those who embraced the programme later became responsible members of society which was a testament to his conviction that reconciliation and empowerment are stronger than retribution.





Akpabio also understood that development itself is a powerful instrument of peace. Under his Uncommon Transformation Agenda, he deliberately spread projects across all parts of the state so that no community felt neglected. Roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and industries were established from Oro Nation to Ini and from Ikot Ekpene to Eket. The message was clear that Akwa Ibom belongs to everyone and progress must be shared by all.

In 2011, when ethnic sentiments again threatened the stability of the state, Akpabio convened a Grand Unity Meeting in Uyo. The gathering brought together political leaders, traditional rulers, clergy, youths and women from every Senatorial District to reaffirm their commitment to unity. In his address that day, he reminded the people that no development could thrive in an atmosphere of bitterness. His words, firm yet conciliatory, calmed tensions and restored a sense of common purpose.





Years after leaving office, Akpabio has continued to champion peace and harmony in Akwa Ibom State. As political tensions and rivalry began to re-emerge in recent times, he once again rose to the occasion to demonstrate that true leadership does not retire. In continuation of his peace mission, the Senate President recently visited the Oku Ibom Ibibio and President General of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, where he delivered a powerful message that resonated across the state.

Akpabio reminded the royal fathers that the most costly peace is still better than the cheapest war. He called on all traditional rulers and leaders of thought to join hands in pushing the message of peace to every nook and cranny of Akwa Ibom. His message that peace is a collective responsibility and its preservation must be the concern of every citizen, was simple, yet profound.

The lesson from this visit is clear. Leaders at all levels — be it political, traditional, religious and community — should emulate the example of Senator Akpabio. They must make peace the focus of their leadership because when peace reigns in our communities, it becomes easier to achieve stability and progress in the nation. The elusive dream of national peace can only be realised when leaders across the country choose dialogue over division and reconciliation over rivalry.

Today, as President of the Tenth Senate, Akpabio has continued to exemplify diplomacy and maturity in his dealings. He engages colleagues across party lines with respect and understanding by always seeking common ground for the collective good. His leadership style reflects his long held belief that peace is not a strategy but a duty.

Through his actions, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has shown that true greatness is not measured by power or wealth but by the ability to unite people and inspire harmony. From his early days as Commissioner to his years as Governor and now as Senate President, his life has remained a testimony to the power of peace.

Wherever he stands, peace follows. And as Akwa Ibom continues to grow and Nigeria strives for unity, Akpabio's message that the most costly peace is still better than the cheapest war remains timeless.





■ Ken Harries Esq is a lawyer and an Abuja- based Development Communication Specialist.