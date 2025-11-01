FG Rejects Trump’s Claim of ‘Genocide Against Christians In Nigeria’

The federal government has dismissed recent remarks by Donald Trump, President of the United States, alleging widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria and calling for the country’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described Trump’s comments as inaccurate and unreflective of Nigeria’s current realities.

The statement, signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, ministry’s spokesperson emphasised that Nigerians of all religious backgrounds have historically lived, worked, and worshipped together in peace.

“While Nigeria appreciates global concern for human rights and religious freedom, these claims do not reflect the situation on the ground,” the ministry said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting interfaith harmony and protecting citizens’ rights under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

It also stressed that Nigeria continues to wage a sustained battle against terrorism and violent extremism across its regions.

“Under President Tinubu, Nigeria remains committed to fighting terrorism, strengthening interfaith harmony, and protecting the lives and rights of all its people,” the statement added.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry further noted that Nigeria will continue to engage constructively with the United States government to deepen mutual understanding of the country’s security challenges and peace-building efforts.

The statement reaffirmed Nigeria’s openness to dialogue and cooperation with international partners but cautioned against external narratives that could misrepresent the nation’s progress or undermine its unity.

The U.S re-designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over alleged violations of religious freedom.

The designation, approved by Trump, follows persistent recommendations by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which has repeatedly accused Nigerian authorities of failing to adequately respond to attacks targeting religious communities.

The CPC label, which represents the highest level of concern under the U.S. International Religious Freedom Act, is typically reserved for countries that engage in or tolerate “systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations” of religious freedom.

It also empowers Washington to impose sanctions or take other diplomatic measures.

Announcing the decision on his Truth Social account, Trump claimed that “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” alleging that thousands of Christians have been killed by extremist groups.

“Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Nigeria a ‘Country of Particular Concern’, but that is the least of it. When Christians, or any such group, are slaughtered like is happening in Nigeria (3,100 versus 4,476 worldwide), something must be done”, Trump wrote.

He said he had directed Congressman Riley Moore, alongside Chairman Tom Cole and the House Appropriations Committee, to investigate the situation and report back to him.

“The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other countries,” he added.

The decision marks a significant policy shift from recent years, when Nigeria was removed from the CPC list during former President Joe Biden’s administration despite continued lobbying by the USCIRF and various advocacy groups.

The Federal Government had in 2020 dismissed similar allegations as politically motivated and unreflective of the country’s complex security landscape.







