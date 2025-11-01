Killing Of Christians: Donald Trump Vows To Take Further Actions Against Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
0


 Barely 24 hours after designating  Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern,  President Donald Trump is pushing further for more sanctions against the country 

Donald Trump in a post on Saturday on his social media handle has asked two congressmen Riley Moore and Chairman of Appropriations Committee Tom Cole to furnish him with further details of sanctions on Nigeria 

He pledged to protect Christians anywhere they're being persecuted across the globe including in Nigeria 

His post 



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال