Why I Missed My UK Performance..Tuface

2face Idibia has reacted to claims he was arrested in the UK after an altercation with his wife Natasha

The singer and Natasha arrived the UK on Thursday October 2 for his UK tour that was to kickstart immediately he landed. 

Online reports however claim he failed to perform at the first show he was slated for because he got arrested by the UK police after he had an altercation with his Natasha. The rumors claimed bottles even flew during the altercation.

The singer who turned 50 recently has now denied this claim. 

According to him, he failed to show up for his scheduled performance because he had a medical emergency.

