Self-Proclaimed King Of ‘Kubala Kingdom’ Arrested

The Self-Proclaimed King of ‘Kubala Kingdom’ Has Been Arrested Alongside His Handmaiden

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Scottish authorities conducted a coordinated operation in Jedburgh, Roxburghshire, to arrest two individuals associated with the self-styled “Kingdom of Kubala.”





Kofi Offeh, 36, who claims the title of “King Atehene,” was apprehended on suspicion of overstaying his visa.

Kaura Taylor, known within the group as “Asnat,” was also detained; however, the specific grounds for her arrest remain unclear.