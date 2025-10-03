Self-Proclaimed King Of ‘Kubala Kingdom’ Arrested

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Self-Proclaimed King of ‘Kubala Kingdom’ Has Been Arrested Alongside His Handmaiden

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Scottish authorities conducted a coordinated operation in Jedburgh, Roxburghshire, to arrest two individuals associated with the self-styled “Kingdom of Kubala.” 


Kofi Offeh, 36, who claims the title of “King Atehene,” was apprehended on suspicion of overstaying his visa. 

Kaura Taylor, known within the group as “Asnat,” was also detained; however, the specific grounds for her arrest remain unclear.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال