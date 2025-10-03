Ex-Senator Elisha Abbo In Police Custody Over Alleged Raρe Of 13-Year-Old

Former Adamawa North lawmaker, Senator Elisha Abbo, has surrendered to the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja following allegations that he raped a 13-year-old secondary school student.

According to the victim’s parents, the alleged as+ault took place on June 29, 2025, at Abbo’s residence in Katampe, Abuja. They further claimed that after the incident, Abbo repeatedly tried to silence them by sending money to the girl’s father.

In a startling twist, the family alleged that Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, popularly known as Binani and a former 2023 Adamawa governorship candidate, visited their home to dissuade them from going public with the case.

Police sources confirmed that Abbo is currently being held at the FCID headquarters, where investigators are interrogating him. “The matter is under thorough investigation, and no stone will be left unturned,” a senior officer told reporters on condition of anonymity.

This is not Abbo’s first brush with sc@ndal. In 2019, he made headlines when a viral video showed him assaulting a woman at a s+x toy shop in Abuja. He also faced allegations of attempting to bl+ckmail a married woman with a sex tape, further damaging his reputation.

The latest case has drawn strong condemnation from civil society groups, child rights advocates, and women’s organizations, who insist that justice must prevail. The Executive Director of the Child Protection Network (Lagos Chapter) described the case as “a test of Nigeria’s cr+minal justice system,” warning authorities not to succumb to political pressure.

Since losing his Senate seat in 2023, Abbo has remained in the public spotlight largely for controversies rather than political achievements.

His arrest has already sparked heated debate across social media, with many Nigerians demanding swift prosecution.

As of press time, neither Abbo nor his legal representatives have released an official statement.