Breaking: Court Orders Police To Maintain Status Quo On Tinted Glass Permit Case









The Federal High Court sitting in Warri has restrained the Nigeria Police Force and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) from enforcing the controversial tinted glass permit regulation.





The interim order was issued in Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/103/2025: John Aikpokpo-Martins v. Inspector-General of Police & Nigeria Police Force, which came up for hearing on Friday.





In its ruling, the court directed the police authorities to maintain the status quo and respect ongoing judicial processes until the substantive issues in the matter are determined.





Speaking after the court session, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kunle Edun, who led the legal team for the applicant, described the ruling as a significant step towards upholding the rule of law. He stressed that the decision ensures that citizens’ rights are not trampled upon while the case is being decided.





The controversial tinted glass regulation has generated heated debate in recent years, with motorists across Nigeria accusing the police of harassment and extortion under the guise of enforcing the permit.







