Leadcity University Appoints Prof Oni , Dean Law Faculty

This is a statement issued by LeadCity University Ibadan announcing the appointment of Prof Oni

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Prof. Simeon Olaosebikan Oni, NCE, LL.B, BL, LL.M, MPhil, Ph.D (International Relations), Ph.D (Law) as the Dean, Faculty of Law, Lead City University, Ibadan, effective October 2, 2025.





Prof. Oni’s remarkable academic journey and unwavering commitment to scholarship and leadership make this appointment truly well-deserved. His vision and expertise will further elevate the Faculty of Law in academic excellence, groundbreaking research, and meaningful community engagement.





Here’s to a future of greater achievements under his deanship!

Join us in congratulating Prof. Oni on this outstanding milestone. 🎉



