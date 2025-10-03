Police Arrest Ebonyi Bishop Over Alleged ‘Marathon Sex’ With Female Sickle Cell Patient

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a cleric and General Overseer of Champion the Truth Cathedral, Bishop Ndibueze Onyagoziri Okorie, for allegedly having a marathon sex with a 22-year-old female sickle cell patient in the State.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Joshua Ukandu, said the suspect was their custody while investigation was ongoing on the matter.

“Yes, the Bishop is with us here at the police headquarters, Abakaliki. I don’t have any other information, it is under investigation.

“On Wednesday 1st October, he was arrested by our men and brought to the state police command over the act,” the Police spokesman said.

However, in a viral video on social media, the victim said that she started living with the cleric following her health condition after the decision of the cleric and the her family that she should be living in the church to enable her to be healed from her illness through divine treatment.

She noted that the spiritual healing failed to solve the her problem as her case worsened. She alleged that the Bishop had assured her that a seven-day sex with him was all she needed for her genotype to change from SS to AA.

She further stated that because of her desperation to survive the sickness that has already taken the lives of her three other siblings, she gave in to the option.

She lamented that after the seven-day sexual intercourse with the general overseer, her health issues became compounded and she raised the alarm and informed her sister about it.

Her elder sister, according to her, stepped into the matter and insisted she must return home since the so-called divine treatment was no longer working.

The victim said that the Bishop repeatedly threatened to upload pictures of their sexual activities if she leaves him. According to her, she later left the cleric and went back to her village only to see her nude pictures with the cleric on social media, eliciting reactions.

Meanwhile, Bishop Onyeagoziri has denied having any sexual intercourse with the victim, adding that his phone was stolen and those who stole the phone used Artificial Intelligence to post his nudity with that of the girl.