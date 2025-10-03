What Happened In 2023 Would Be A Child's Play If You Don't Vote For APC In 2027..Lagos NURTW Chairman " Sego" Warns Lagos Voters

Lagos NURTW Chairman Mustapha Adekunle aka Sego has threatened to unleash mayhem on any Lagosian that refuses to Vote for APC in Lagos in 2027

He also threatened to elimate such individuals

Sego made the threat at a conference

He later made another video , where he claimed he was invited by DSS over his threat and has been released on bail

This was the retraction statement

"Good day to everyone, wherever you may be watching from. I am Alhaji Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, Chairman of the NURTW in Lagos State

This afternoon, I was invited by the DSS over false allegations, claiming that I insulted some groups while addressing our members. These rumours are baseless.

I have always been a man of peace, and my messages are directed only to our members. Everyone has the right to associate freely and choose their affiliations, and I fully respect that. As we all know, there is always an enemy in every job, and we know where this is coming from. This is clearly an attempt to destabilize me and the NURTW in Lagos State.

I have just been released on bail and remain committed to peace, unity, and the progress of our organization. I also appreciate online bloggers for informing the public, but I strongly warn you not to be biased. Verify information before posting about me or the NURTW. Spread the truth, remain fair, and report responsibly.

Together, let us promote freedom of association, peace, truth, and unity in Lagos State.

Thank you, and may God bless us all."

