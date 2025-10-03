How Edo NSCDC Commandant Slumped , Died At Event

The Edo State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Agun Gbenga, on Thursday, slumped and died at a function in Benin City, the state capital

The commandant slumped on his seat shortly after delivering his goodwill message at an event put up by the International Association of World Peace Advocates, held in the Bishop Kelly Pastoral Centre, Benin City.

Our correspondent gathered that efforts to resuscitate him at the venue were abortive, and he was rushed to the Military Hospital, Benin, where he was confirmed dead.

Most of the attendees, who were stunned, ran out of the venue and were discussing what could have led to the death of the commandant, who came into the venue looking healthy.

An eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Odion Ugbe, said that the deceased came into the venue looking healthy, and it was shocking that he slumped and died. He described the deceased as a gentleman who gave his best to the service of the country.

He said he was at a programme with the deceased last week, where he had a chat with him on the need to make the county more secure.

Ugbe said, “It is unfortunate that the man had to die this way. He came into the hall full of life, but he was carried out dead. He had just read his speech, and he was sitting down when he slumped.

“People with medical experience tried to resuscitate him, but could not succeed. By the time he was taken to the military hospital, he was said to have been brought in dead by the doctor in charge.

Confirming the situation, the spokesperson for the NSCDC headquarters, Afolabi Babawale, said, “Yes, it is true that we lost the Edo State Commandant this afternoon. He slumped in a function.”



