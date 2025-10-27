UNIJOS Student Arrested For Allegedly Killing And Burying Fellow Student

A 23-year-old student of the University of Jos, identified as David Nanpon Timmap, has been arrested for allegedly killing and burying his colleague, Peter Mata Mafurai, 22, in a shallow grave inside his room at Rusau village, Jos North Local Government Area.

Timmap, a 300-level student, reportedly attacked and hacked Mafurai to d3ath in his residence. According to a security source, the incident came to light after operatives of the Plateau State Police Command, attached to the Laranto Division, received a distress call on Saturday morning.

“Following the distress call received at about 9:30 a.m., the Divisional Police Officer of Laranto Division led a team of officers to the scene, where the suspect was arrested,” a police source stated.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect b4ried the victim in a shallow grave he had dug inside his room. The remains of the deceased have since been exhumed and deposited at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police sources confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody, while efforts are ongoing to determine the motive behind the gruesome act.

Authorities have assured the public that a full investigation is underway to ensure justice is served.