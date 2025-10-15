15 Rescued As Two-storey Building Collapses In Lagos

A two-storey building has collapsed in Lagos, leaving many residents trapped beneath the rubble.

The affected building located at 54 Cole Street, near Cemetery Bus Stop in the Oyingbo area of the state collapsed in the early hours of Monday, October 27, 2025.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said the Sari-Iganmu Fire Station team was immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at about 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

The agency confirmed that the structure, which had previously shown signs of distress, gave way while residents were still inside.

“It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which has reportedly been marked in distress before collapsing on the occupants,” the statement said.

“So far, 15 people — including seven men, four women and four children — have been rescued with varying degrees of injuries and taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Ebute‑Metta and General Hospital, Odan in Lagos Island.”

As of the time of filing this report, rescue efforts were still ongoing.