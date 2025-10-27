Nnamdi Kanu Again Refuses To Open Defence As Trial Resumes In Abuja

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has refused to open his defence in the terrorism charge filed against him.

At the resumed proceedings on Monday, Kanu who has opted to defend himself after sacking his team of lawyers, said he has gone through his case file and there is no charge against him.

“Join me in praising God. I have gone through my case file, and there is no charge against me,” he started.

“There is no extant law in this country upon which the prosecution can predicate the charges against me. If there’s any, let my Lord read it out to me.

“So, I should not enter any defence in a charge that does not exist under any law in Nigeria. I urge you to release me today or grant me bail.”

The case was adjourned to 4th November 2025