The ‘RETURN’ OF GENERAL SHAIBU: A Strategic Masterstroke For Nigeria’s Security By Abdulkareem Haruna

I was on a long journey from Abuja to the heartland of the Northeast region when news flashed on my mobile device: that one of Nigeria’s most effective army generals in the war in the Lake Chad region had been appointed to the upper echelon of the nation’s army.





I couldn’t believe my eyes, but the truth was staring at me in bold letters! I was speechless for a moment, ruminating on the security crisis plaguing the Northeast and the entire Lake Chad region. Despite the gallant efforts of the current Theater Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, the recent deplorable security situation has begun to frustrate many. It is widely being agreed that achieving success on the front lines required more strategic leadership at the topmost echelon. Everyone was in despair, desperate for a solution. Then the good news broke.





To me, this can be dubbed as ‘The Return of General Shaibu’, a crack general who took a brief rest off the battlefields following his impressive service in the Theatre, is now back to take full command of the nation’s entire army.





Take it or leave it, I’ll say President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated a clear commitment to leveraging frontline expertise in the war against insecurity with the appointment of the highly decorated Major General Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS). For me, this elevation of a tested, combat-ready general from the thick of the counter-insurgency war should be seen as a significant turning point, as it injects fresh operational vigor into the Nigerian Army’s high command.





General Shaibu is not merely an administrator; he is a warrior whose reputation was forged in the demanding theaters of the Northeast. His rise signals a new strategic focus that places tactical success and intelligence-driven operations at the forefront of the nation’s security apparatus.

For those who may want to doubt my assertions, I’ll say the records are out there!

General Shaibu’s most acclaimed tour of duty was as the Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK). His leadership saw a palpable shift in momentum against the terrorists, characterized by a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic warfare that yielded tangible results.





We all know how he championed aggressive, intelligence-led deep clearance operations into the most dreaded terrorist havens, including the notorious Sambisa Forest and the TumbuKtu Triangle. These decisive assaults led to the neutralization of hundreds of terrorists and the severe disruption of their logistical supply chains.





Who in the theater would deny his milestone in the area of weapon recovery and disruption of Boko Haram and ISWAP operations? Under his command, the forces recovered a vast arsenal of weapons and ammunition, including General Purpose Machine Guns and high-caliber rifles. Crucially, the capture of sophisticated communication devices severely crippled the terrorists’ command and control capability.





Heavens won’t be pleased with yours sincerely if I fail to recognize General Shaibu’s engagements beyond firepower. We all know that his strategy was holistic. Under his command as TC, troops successfully rescued thousands of abducted civilians from various enclaves. He also championed a robust non-kinetic strategy, involving civil-military cooperation projects and community outreach, which played a significant role in encouraging a high number of insurgents to surrender for de-radicalization. His approach proved that a sustainable victory must include the people.





While we celebrate this outstanding Chief of Army Staff,I think it is wise to even give a bit of his background. Major General Shaibu is an officer from the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps—a branch renowned for its strategic deployment of heavy fire support, mobility, and shock action. His career highlights reflect the corps’ ethos of decisive, overwhelming force. He was a former commander of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama, a formation deeply entrenched in the frontline fight against the insurgency. His experience there was key to developing the combined arms strategy that successfully pushed terrorists out of several strategic areas.





Major General Waidi Shaibu, was born 18 December 1971, was commissioned into the Armour Corps in 1994. He is notable for being a distinguished “scholar-soldier” with multiple advanced degrees, including a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering (NDA) and Master’s degrees in Public Administration, Strategic Studies, and Security and Strategic Studies (National Defence University, USA). He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.





His military career is defined by key appointments in both command and staff roles, especially in counter-insurgency operations. He notably served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation HADIN KAI in the North-East, and was the Director of Armour Research before his COAS appointment.





General Shaibu has extensive operational experience in major engagements like Operation HADIN KAI and international missions, including the UN Mission in Liberia and the African Mission in Sudan. He is highly decorated with honours such as the Distinguished Service Star (DSS) and the Purple Heart Medal. He is married and enjoys reading and walking.





The Task Ahead and Strategic Impact

While we celebrate General Shaibu’s well-deserved elevation, we must also speak about the task before him and how strategic his coming will be. The challenges of insecurity across Nigeria—from insurgency and banditry to kidnapping and resource theft—demand a leader with an unquestionable blend of courage, strategy, and political will. And, no doubt, General Shaibu’s appointment promises a crucial turn of the tide for the nation. His direct operational knowledge will instantly translate into more realistic and aggressive military campaigns across all troubled regions, shifting the focus from containment to decisive victory.





With his experience in both strategic staff duties and complex joint operations like OPHK, we all believe he is well-positioned to foster a new level of synergy between the Army and other services, improving joint intelligence sharing and coordinated responses.





Above all, as a leader who earned the respect of the troops on the battlefield, his presence at the helm will undoubtedly boost the morale of personnel, instilling a renewed sense of purpose and commitment to the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army. To sustain this the new COAS must put the issue of soldiers welfare on the front burner. This is important because high morale is the ultimate weapon, ensuring victory and protecting the nation.





For me, Major General Waidi Shaibu’s ascension as the 25th COAS is more than a change of guard; it is a strategic recalibration. For a nation plagued by security challenges, his “Return” is a welcome development that signifies the beginning of a decisive and comprehensive push for lasting peace and stability. This would be even easier for us on the frontline, because the new COAS would be dealing with a tested and trusted Theater Commander—a man to whom he has twice, and directly, handed over the mantle of command – one as GOC 7 Div and the second as TC Operation Hadin Kai – Major General Ahmed Abubakar.