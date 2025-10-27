Police Assure Lagos Residents As Rumoured Planned Shutdown Of Third Mainland Bridge Looms

The Lagos State Police Command has reassured residents of their safety following reports of an alleged planned disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge by some youths in the Oworonshoki area.

Full Statement

POLICE ASSURE RESIDENTS OF SECURITY OVER ALLEGED PLANNED DISRUPTION ON THIRD MAINLAND BRIDGE*





The Lagos State Police Command is aware of information circulating regarding a planned disruption on the Third Mainland Bridge by some youths in the Oworonshoki area. The Command wishes to assure the public that adequate security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order across the state.





Our officers are fully deployed to ensure the safety of all road users and to prevent any form of obstruction or breach of the peace. Members of the public are therefore advised to go about their lawful activities without fear and to cooperate with security personnel carrying out their duties.





The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property, and to ensuring the free flow of traffic across Lagos State.





SP ABIMBOLA ADEBISI, anipr, mipra,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

LAGOS STATE COMMAND, IKEJA.





27TH OCTOBER, 2025.