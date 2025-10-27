Catholic Bishop Resigns After Investigation Revealed He Had Affairs With 17 Women Including Nuns

A prominent Catholic Bishop, Ciro Quispe López, has resigned following a Vatican investigation that uncovered allegations of romantic relationships with at least 17 women, including a nun and a lawyer.

López, 51, was regarded as a respected cleric before the scandal erupted. According to The Times, the relationships came to light after tensions among his alleged partners led to a confrontation. One of the women — reportedly a nun — became jealous of another lover, a lawyer, and leaked details of the bishop’s affairs to a third woman, sparking the chain of revelations.

The situation escalated when López accidentally sent intimate photos and videos meant for his mistresses to his cleaning lady. Shocked by the content, she alerted church authorities, prompting a Vatican inquiry.

Investigators reportedly uncovered extensive evidence, including voice notes, photographs, and videos linking the bishop to multiple women. López denied any wrongdoing, describing the accusations as a smear campaign orchestrated by “dark hands.”

Beyond the moral scandal, the Vatican is also examining possible financial irregularities tied to López’s actions. Officials say the ongoing probe will determine whether church funds were misused during his tenure.

The controversy has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some commentators renewing calls for the Catholic Church to reconsider its stance on priestly celibacy.

López’s case follows another recent scandal involving a bishop who was suspended after marrying in a U.S.-based church without first obtaining release from his priestly vows — a violation of canon law.

The Vatican has yet to release a formal statement on the final outcome of the investigation into López, but his resignation marks one of the most high-profile clerical scandals in recent years.