I Did Not Ask For Nnamdi Kanu’s Immediate Release...Tompolo

Dr. Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), on Sunday, said that he never issued any ultimatum to the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu.

He refuted an online publication linking him to the authorization of the Federal Government to release Nnamdi Kanu within the next 21 days.

Tompolo dissociated himself from the said publication in a statement issued by his Media Adviser,

Dr. Paul Bebenimibo and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Tompolo who is also a High Chief in Ijawland described the publication as clearly the handiwork of his enemies, trying to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta.

"The attention of High Chief Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has been drawn to the above subject matter, trending in some social media platforms.

"We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that, Tompolo did not author the said publication.

"High Chief Ekpemupolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

"It is clearly the handiwork of Tompolo's enemies, who are out there to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

"These set of people have failed and will continue to fail because he will not relent in carrying out his duty to totally eradicate illegal oil activities in the region," he said.

Tompolo, who is also the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation reassured President Bola Tinubu of his unwavering support and commitment to the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

Tompolo also reaffirmed the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term and pledged to continue to work for the realization of his emergence.

He, however, urged the Federal Government and the general public to ignore the said publication.



