I Feel Sorry For Men That Married One Wife..Ned Nwoko

byCKN NEWS -
Senator Ned Nwoko on Sunday said he feels sorry for men with one wife, insisting that polygamy provides men greater stability and balance. When asked how he copes with managing four wives something many men find nearly impossible- Nwoko hesitated for a while before reacting.

“That is a different topic for discussion on another day. Yes, every man should do that. The example I give is this: just imagine telling you to stand on one foot or leg. 

You know how difficult it is. But to stand on two, three, four is much more balanced. That’s just the example I give. So I feel sorry for those who have one wife because it’s difficult to stand on one leg,” he stated.

