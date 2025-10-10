Trump Loses Out As Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins 2025 Noble Peace Prize





Jorgen Watne Frydens, the Nobel Committee chair, spoke broadly about the advance of authoritarian regimes in the world and retreat of democracy in the announcement.





The Nobel Committee called the Venezuelan politician and industrial engineer who is currently the opposition leader in Venezuela "a brave and committed champion of peace."





"Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela," the committee said. "But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy -- understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government -- is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries."





"Maria Corina Machado has led the struggle for democracy in the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela. Ms Machado studied engineering and finance, and had a short career in business," the Nobel Committee said. "In 1992 she established the Atenea Foundation, which works to benefit street children in Caracas.





Ten years later she was one of the founders of Súmate, which promotes free and fair elections and has conducted training and election monitoring. In 2010 she was elected to the National Assembly, winning a record number of votes.





The regime expelled her from office in 2014. Ms Machado leads the Vente Venezuela opposition party and in 2017 helped found the Soy Venezuela alliance, which unites pro-democracy forces in the country across political dividing lines."





The announcement was made on Friday morning, but the actual award ceremony will take place on Dec. 10, in Oslo, Norway.





Frydens was asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's "campaign" for the prize, but denied it had any impact on the decision making process.

