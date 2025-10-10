GOC 3 Divison Decorates Three New Colonels

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation ENDURING PEACE (OPEP), Major General EF Oyinlola, has charged newly promoted officers to uphold the highest standards of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism.

Major General Oyinlola gave the charge on Thursday, 9 October 2025, during a decoration ceremony for the newly promoted senior officers at Rhino Officers’ Mess, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos.

The ceremony saw three officers decorated with the rank of Colonel, following their promotion approved by the Army Council. The promoted officers include

Lieutenant Colonel AU Osueke (OPEP), Lieutenant Colonel II Indiorhwer (OPEP) and Lieutenant Colonel N Garba (303 Artillery Regiment General Support).

In his remarks, the GOC expressed his profound appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, for approving the promotions. He urged the new Colonels to justify this confidence through renewed commitment, hard work, and exemplary conduct.

“You must provide sound leadership, serve as role models to your subordinates, and remain steadfast in upholding the core values of the Nigerian Army,” Major General Oyinlola stated.

The event featured goodwill messages and advice from other senior officers. On behalf of the promotees, the newly decorated Colonel AU Osueke delivered a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the recognition and pledging renewed dedication to duty and service to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by Commanders, Commanding Officers, Staff Officers from Headquarters 3 Division and OPEP, as well as royal fathers, family members, and invited guests. The occasion concluded with a group photograph to commemorate the milestone.



